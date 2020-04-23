Jalen Johnson enters transfer portal

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday transfer of the second Division I product in four days as guard Devin Butts (Macon, Ga./Stratford Academy/Mississippi State) signed a Grant-In-Aid for the 2020-21 season.

Butts, a 6-foot-6 guard, played as a freshman in 2019-20 at SEC member Mississippi State and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Butts is the second Division I transfer to join the Ragin' Cajuns during the offseason, joining University of Portland transfer Theo Akwuba.

In his lone season in Starkville that was limited to injuries sustained during the summer, Butts appeared in six games. He averaged 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 steals per game.

"Devin is a wing player who can play multiple positions, has a good feel for the game, and can score at all three levels," Marlin said. "His time at Mississippi State was great for his college development. He has competed against some really good players with length and athleticism.