Jalen Johnson enters transfer portal

The Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Jalen Johnson has entered the transfer portal.
Johnson was this year’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15 points and 6 boards this season.
Head coach Bob Marlin released a statement today regarding Johnson entering the transfer portal:
“We appreciate Jalen’s contributions to our basketball team, both on and off the court, during the 2019-20 season. He spoke with me in the past couple of weeks about early entry into the NBA Draft and he has completed his paperwork. Jalen is on course to graduate this spring and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”