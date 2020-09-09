Iowa State QB Brock Purdy to provide early test for Cajuns defense

It’s game week for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and it seemed like it would never get here.

On Saturday, Louisiana will visit Ames, Iowa to face off with Iowa State in an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Cyclones are ranked 23rd in the country and will hand the Cajuns an early season test. The defense will go up against one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12, Brock Purdy.

Purdy set 18 school records during the 2019 season. He set school records in passage yardage (3,982), passing touchdowns (27), completions (312), total offense (4,231) and 300-yard passing games (6).

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier actually evaluated Purdy while coaching at Arizona State. Napier is preparing his defense for the talented junior quarterback.

“Brock, man I love the kid,” Napier says. “I love his family. It’s no surprise to me that he continues to be a very productive player. He not only can throw the ball and make really good decisions, he leads their team. He’s also a great athlete. He can extend plays. He can make plays in the scramble. I think he’s a good runner. In general, he’s a good athlete. You’ve gotta plan for his mobility as much as his arm.”