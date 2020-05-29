Insight to the Cajuns’ voluntary workouts

Ragin’ Cajun student-athletes will be able to take part in voluntary workouts starting June 8th, per NCAA and Sun Belt Conference rules regarding the COVID-19 adjustments.

It’ll be the first time the group gets together as a team. The workouts will include a strength and conditioning coach, but no other coaches are permitted.

This activity helps the players get ready for an upcoming season and shows signs of a return.

“It’s just really, for a coaching perspective for us, it’s all hands off right,” Napier says. “This is just access to the facility with oversight by the strength and conditioning coaches. It’s not necessarily an organized NCAA mandated event. Simply put our players are going to have access to our weight room, indoor facility, and our stadium. That’s really it at this point in time.”