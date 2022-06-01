Scroll down to listen and subscribe!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The most comprehensive look into Ragin’ Cajun athletics is now being spun off into its own podcast, and it’s available everywhere you can download one.

Airing every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., KLFY Sports’ Inside Cajun Nation has long been your top source for information on University of Louisiana at Lafayette sports. However, sometimes there’s just more information than you we can fit in a 30-minute show, so the new Inside Cajun Nation podcast will feature uncut interviews and exclusive content we couldn’t cram into the show.

For the last year or so, Inside Cajun Nation has been part of KLFY’s 10 Talks Acadiana podcast — and until Aug. 1, it will remain so. But that means if you don’t want to miss any of the Ragin’ Cajun action, you need to subscribe to the new channel.

The good news is: Inside Cajun Nation is available on all the same services as 10 Talks Acadiana. Subscribe today!

