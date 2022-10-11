For just the second time in the program’s history, UL will meet up with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The last time they played, it was in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl at the Superdome. The Cajuns won that game, 36-21.

A second matchup will happen again on national TV. UL will make their 1st trip to Marshall, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Cajuns Head Coach Michael Desormeaux has some different issues surrounding this game, with regards to injuries. Starting running back Chris Smith, is at the top of the depth chart, but left the last game vs. South Alabama with a lower leg injury.

Desormeaux says the other three backs behind him are ready to go, just in case. “Terrance has played very well this year, in games when he got carriesy and got a rhythm. Dre’lyn you just want him to go out and play. Kobdi flashed at times, and the more you talk about it the more it becomes an issue. All of these guys are good players, they will go out there and play their game. All those guys are unique. Chris is unique. But, they have to go out there and play their game in a way that will help us win!”