LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin Cajun football team dropped its third game in a row homecoming weekend against South Alabama.

The Cajuns were beaten by a last-second field goal at the buzzer by Jaguar kicker, Diego Guajardo.

That broke a 17-17 tie.

Louisiana erased a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter to tie things at 17.

That included a 17-play 84-yard touchdown drive.

It’s a drive that shows what potential the team has.

“Really proud of our guys, the way they went out and competed. And they say a chance to capture some momentum and saw a little bit of daylight and they took it and went with it and it was a well-executed drive. Those are the things that we as a team have to see and we as coaches have to continue to show them like this is what we are. This is who we are and we just gotta get there consistently,” said Cajun head football coach Michael Desormeaux.

Louisiana will play at Marshall on October 12.