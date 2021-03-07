Huskies outlast Cajuns comeback, winning 6-4 in 10 innings

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Louisiana Baseball dropped its final game of the weekend to Houston Baptist in extra innings, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Although the Cajuns dropped the final game of the weekend, this is the first time since 2014 they have won the first three weekend series to start the year.

Houston Baptist (2-8) got out to an early lead on Sunday, plating three runs in the top of the first inning. All three runs came home on a bases-clearing double from Brennen Bales, two of which were charged to today’s starter Carter Robinson .

After the first inning, Robinson was great, posting five-straight shutout frames. He was later tagged for a run in the top of the seventh on a solo shot from Chase Talbot.

Louisiana (9-4) was playing pickup all afternoon. Anthony Catalano drove home Bobby Lada on a ground out in the third inning to give Louisiana its first run and make the game 3-1. Lada went a perfect 3-for-3 on the day with two runs, a triple and a walk.

The Ragin’ Cajuns added another run in the fifth inning on an error charged to HBU, pulling Louisiana within a run, and making the game 3-2.

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carson Roccaforte ripped a double over first base and into the right field corner that put the Cajuns within a run.

In the ninth, Tyler Robertson roped a single over third base scoring Sam Riola and tying the game. The Cajuns made two outs on the bases in the bottom of the ninth, which prevented them from scoring another run.

In the top of 10th inning, Conor Angel , today’s losing pitcher, gave up a double to Bena, giving HBU a 5-4 lead. The Huskies also picked up another run in the 10th inning and Jared Burch closed out the game, sealing the 6-4 win for HBU.

Louisiana will hit the road for a Mississippi road-swing starting on Wednesday against Mississippi State with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.