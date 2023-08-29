SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced Tuesday the hiring of Hunter Goldsmith as the program’s chief of staff. Goldsmith begins her role with the Ragin’ Cajuns in the 2023-24 academic year.

Goldsmith comes to Louisiana after spending the previous two athletics seasons in a similar role at Texas A&M, having served as director of operations for the Aggies’ men’s and women’s golf programs from August 2021-23.

As chief of staff, Goldsmith will coordinate the daily operational and logistical processes of the Ragin’ Cajuns Softball program.

“Our coaching staff is pleased to welcome Hunter (Goldsmith) to the Ragin’ Cajuns Softball program as chief of staff” Glasco said. “She is a tremendous blessing to our program with her vast working experience and education. Her background will allow us to utilize her to help us grow our program into the future.”

Goldsmith provided administrative support for both of Texas A&M golf programs and respective coaching staffs, handling travel logistics, managing equipment, overseeing facilities, coordinating fundraising programs and also served as camp director for all golf camps.

She also handled tournament director duties for all Aggies-hosted tournaments, including the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional at Bryan-College Station’s Traditions Club.

Goldsmith began her career in athletics administration in March 2019 as a student-athlete services administrative coordinator at Texas A&M in the Center for Student-Athlete Services where she served on the leadership team. Prior to that role, she interned in the Florida State football office during the 2017 season before arriving in Bryan-College Station in January 2018, working first with the Aggies’ Kidz 1st Fund as a donor and guest experience intern.

The Mt. Dora, Florida is a graduate of Florida State, receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports management in August 2016 and earning a master’s degree in sports management in May 2018.

