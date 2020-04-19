Hunt, Calais, Dotson among possible Cajuns draftees

The NFL Draft is still on schedule to begin this Thursday with teams conducting the draft virtually.

A few Ragin’ Cajuns might want to have their phones charged and ready to answer a call that weekend.

Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman Robert Hunt has talent scouts excited. At 6’5, 323 pounds, Hunt has a big upside and could play either tackle or guard at the next level. He’s projected as a day two selection.

Another is running back Raymond Calais. The Cecilia High product ran a 4.42 at the NFL Combine and projects as a sixth or seventh round pick. Calais had 16 total touchdowns and rushed for 1,845 yards in his career.

A sleeper pick might be another offensive lineman that helped Calais get those numbers.

Kevin Dotson was named an Associated Press, USA Today, and Sports Illustrated first team All-American this season, but was snubbed by not getting an NFL Combine invite.

Dotson was part of that offensive line with Hunt ranked fifth nationally. He could potentially get a call in one of those late rounds, maybe even to the Saints as they will be looking to grab an interior offensive lineman.

Head coach Billy Napier spoke to Dotson’s talent toward the end of last season.

“He’s certainly played really good football, but he’s also been an outstanding student,” Napier says. “He’s been a great leader on the team. The guy’s played a lot of football. He has a great body of work. He’s very well-respected among his teammates. He was voted team captain by his peers. It’s awesome for our team, our staff, everyone that contributes to the entire organization for an individual like Kevin who’s been here, who’s made significant progress to get recognized nationally.”