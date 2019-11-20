How the West can be won

Only two games left on the Ragin’ Cajuns regular season schedule, and just one will be against a Sun Belt West team. The contest against UL Monroe will end the regular season.

Before that game, it’s UL taking on Troy, a team on a two-game win streak. The Cajuns have won four straight, putting themselves in a prime position to win the Sun Belt West for the second time in consecutive years.

Head Coach Billy Napier knows there is business to handle before any talk of a title game can exist.

“I think we’re all aware of that,” Napier says. “You know, we’ve been saying this for a couple of weeks now. We control our own destiny. Saturday will be no different. We need to go out there and play our best football game. Each one of these games is an individual deal. It’s a different mission, a different matchup.”

“This is a very big moment for us,” Cajuns senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner says. “During the game before, I had to pray for the team. I was saying just cherish the moment, take advantage of the opportunity. You don’t know when it can be taken away from you. You don’t know how long you’ll be playing this game. For a moment like this, it’ll be big. It’ll be monumental for the rest of your life.””