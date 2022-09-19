LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s homecoming game at Cajun Field now has a kickoff time.

The matchup against South Alabama is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Tickets for the game against South Alabama and season tickets are both available for purchase here. The game will also stream live on ESPN+.

Louisiana (2-1), will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, when it opens SBC play at ULM (1-2) in a 7 p.m. contest at Malone Stadium.

You can also download the #GeauxCajuns app for iOS or Android to stay up to date with the lasted Ragin’ Cajuns news.