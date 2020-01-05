Live Now
Homecoming game for three Cajuns from Mobile area

Another practice down for the Ragin Cajuns in Mobile ahead of the LendingTree Bowl. For three Cajuns, this bowl game is a homecoming of sorts.

Sophomore defensive back Eric Garror and sophomore defensive lineman Timaje Porter are both from Mobile. Senior defensive back Terik Miller hails from Pensacola, right down the road.

All of these guys have family and friends coming to watch the Cajuns take on Miami.

They can’t wait for the opportunity to win a bowl game in their hometown.

“Its a good feeling,” Miller says. “I really don’t get a lot of time to see my family, and my family doesn’t really come to Louisiana a lot to see me. It’s good to see my hometown people, my family, my friends, my high school finally getting to see me play. It’s a really good feeling.”

“It feels great just to come back home and play in front of your family and friends,” Garror says. “Some people didn’t get to watch me play when I was little, in high school and stuff like that. It always feels great to come back home, especially to play in a bowl game. It feels great.”

“Being back in Mobile is a good feeling, considering we’re in Lafayette for 10 out of 12 months of the year,” Porter says. “Just being able to get home for an extra week, see your family and friends that you don’t get to see because times you’re home they’re at work or school. Just a good experience to get back and connect with people you usually don’t get to.”

