Hoffmann’s goal helps Louisiana defeat Texas State, 1-0

(UL ATHLETICS) – Freshman Hailey Hoffmann scored her first collegiate goal on a header off a corner kick in the 58th minute and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer picked up its first win over Texas State in seven years with a 1-0 victory in a Sun Belt Conference match on Sunday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility.



Lauryn Starwood posted three saves in earning her third straight shutout as Louisiana (5-3-0, 2-2-0 SBC) snapped a seven-match slide to Texas State (2-7-1, 2-3-0 SBC), earning its first victory over the Bobcats since a 5-2 win on Oct. 13, 2013.



Louisiana, which held a 17-9 advantage in shots, had 10 attempts in the opening half with Texas State goalkeeper notching four saves and keeping the Ragin’ Cajuns off the board.



The Ragin’ Cajuns would break through in the second half after earning their second corner kick of the match. Karleen Bedre sent a perfect feed from the far side deep into the box where Hoffmann, who missed on a close attempt four minutes earlier, was able to knock it past Agee for the eventual game-winner.



Louisiana attempted four shots in the first 15 minutes of the match as a pair of on-goal tries by Julianne DeBlieux were stopped with Lizzie Mayfield and Bedre putting shots out of play. The Ragin’ Cajuns narrowly missed an opportunity to score in the 31st minute when Bedre’s attempt from just inside the 18-yard box caromed off the left post with Olivia Gelpi’s follow sailing right.



Texas State had an opportunity to score in the second half when Avery Thies’ attempt from just outside the 18-yard box was snagged by Starwood before the freshman scooped up a left-footed attempt by Ally Kewish in the 83rd minute.



Agee collected six saves for Texas State while Mackenzie Smith had a pair of shot attempts.



Louisiana will return to action with a pair of matches beginning on Friday when it entertains Little Rock in a 7 p.m., Sun Belt contest. The Ragin’ Cajuns will close out the weekend on Sunday against Central Arkansas at 1 p.m.