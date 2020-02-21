Hitting improved in last two games as Cajuns gain confidence at the plate

The Cajuns saw more than double the hits at the plate over the last two games.
Sixteen total hits in the contests again Southeastern Louisiana and Tulane, compared to just 7 during opening weekend.
Head Coach Matt Deggs talked earlier in the week about how to develop more confidence at the plate.
“To come out of that is to be the same dude everyday,” Deggs says. “Work, work ,work. Trust your approach. Build off of little things. How did I get down the line? How was my bat speed? Confidence, most certainly, the most successful people in the world when hit are gonna lack some confidence. You’ve gotta go back, and you gotta work to get that confidence back.”