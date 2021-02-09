High expectations not concerning for UL softball

NCAA softball is about to kick off.

Louisiana comes into this season with the highest of expectations, not from outside sources though.

The ladies on this team are holding themselves accountable to each other.

The seventh-ranked Cajuns know all this work in the off-season comes down to one objective and three letters: OKC, the site of the Women’s College World Series.

“They’re gonna do whatever it takes,” senior pitcher Summer Ellyson says. “This team is gritty. We’re blue collar. We’re working hard, as hard as we can. I feel like there’s so much healthy competition on the team between the pitchers, the outfielders, between Alissa and Jade, between the catching rotation. I feel like there’s so much healthy competition, this team is looking great right now.”

“When I decided to come back initially, I knew to my right and to my left, we had Julie, Summer, all the underclassmen, Taylor Roman, all of them,” senior infielder Alissa Dalton says. “They’re all talented in itself, so with that I knew we had a chance to go to the World Series. Coming back and actually practicing with the team and Coach Glasco bringing in those recruits that are so talented and so good, now I’m looking at the team and I’m like ‘wow.’ I’ve never been on a team where we have 18 key players, 18 amazing athletes out there. Any lineup that he puts out on the field, no matter what position it is, I know that we’re going to be in a great position to go to the World Series and even win it.”