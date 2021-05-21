Heath walks it off in 11 innings to lift Cajuns over George Washington

It took 11 innings, but pinch hitter Karly Heath finally put a run on the board for Louisiana to claim the 1-0 walk-off win over George Washington in the Cajuns opening game of the NCAA Baton Rouge regional.

Starting pitcher Kandra Lamb had a no-hitter going through 6 innings, and gave up her first hit in the 7th. Lamb had 7 strikeouts on the day. Summer Ellyson entered after and recorded seven strikeouts as well with only one hit allowed.

The Colonials starting pitcher Sierra Lange also had a solid outing, throwing 10.2 innings, allowing only the one unearned run.

Louisiana advances to the winners bracket to face LSU on Saturday at 2 p.m.