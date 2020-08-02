Head Coach Billy Nappier issues statement on passing of Assistant Coach D.J. Looney

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The college football world today is mourning the sudden passing of UL Lafayette football assistant coach D.J. Looney.

Looney, who was heading into his third year as an assistant offensive line coach with the Ragin’ Cajuns, died after suffering a heart attack during a team workout.

He was only 31 years old.

Head Coach Billy Napier released a statement Saturday evening regarding Looney’s passing.

The Ragin Cajuns Department of Athletics ask that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.