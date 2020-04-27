Growing up a Steelers fan, Kevin Dotson living out childhood dream

Former Ragin’ Cajun offensive guard Kevin Dotson heard his name called on Saturday in the NFL Draft when he was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dotson is no stranger to the black and yellow.

He grew up rooting for the Steelers.

In fact, his dad Kelcy has a man cave decked out in Pittsburgh gear. Now that Kevin is a Steeler, the Dotson family won’t have to change anything about that man cave.

Dotson takes us through the moment his childhood dream turned into a reality.

“It said Pittsburgh area code, and I was just about to make my plate,” Kevin says. “I was hoping it was somebody, and they weren’t just stopping me from making my food. Once I got the actual call everything was just went in slow motion for a few minutes, and I was just super excited. This is a dream come true. This is one of my favorite teams, so being able to go there is just ridiculous to me. It’s crazy.”

“They grew up being Steelers,” Kelcy says. “Now, to have him get picked by the Steelers, man it’s like a dream come true. I almost actually thought about pinching myself to see, really, if it was real. It was so surreal man.”