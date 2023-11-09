LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Thursday (November 9, 2023), Louisiana Softball head coach Gerry Glasco revealed the six student-athletes from the Class of 2024 recruiting group who have signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns to join the program beginning with the 2025 season.

Louisiana’s Class of 2024 signees includes: catcher/third baseman Mia Norwood (Stonewall, La./North DeSoto HS), utility player Raenna Liscano (Pearland, Texas/Pearland HS), first baseman Emily Smith (Kountze, Texas/Kountze HS), right-handed pitcher Mallory Wheeler (Jensen Beach, Fla./Jensen Beach HS) outfielder Chayne Allen (Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland HS) and outfielder Lily Knox (Simi Valley, Calif./Oaks Christian School).

“This class is a very solid group of really good student-athletes with high ceilings that we’ll look to develop and help them reach their full potential,” Glasco said. “We’ve picked up a pitcher, catcher/utility player, two corner position players and two outfielders.”

Each future student-athlete will enroll at Louisiana beginning with the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year which begins in August.

Mia Norwood

C/3B | Stonewall, La. | North DeSoto High School

Travel Team: United Fastpitch

Norwood has had a decorated career at North Desoto High School, entering her senior season as a three-time recipient of first team all-district and all-area honors in addition to a trio of all-state accolades.

The Lady Griffins’ Offensive MVP three-years running, Norwood was named the LSWA Class 4A Player of the Year in 2022 following a sophomore campaign in which she posted 21 home runs, a .517 average and 62 RBI while scoring 59 runs from the leadoff position.

A 2023 North Louisiana Female Athlete of the Year nominee, Norwood played travel ball for United Fastpitch. She was twice named to the NFA Nationals All-Star Team (16U, 18U) in 2021 and 2022 and helped lead United to a Top 10 finish at the 2022 Alliance Nationals and 2023 Top Club Nationals.

Glasco’s Point of View

“Mia (Norwood) is a Louisiana product from Chris Albert’s United travel ball program. She will provide us depth at catcher, and can also play third base and outfield.”

Raenna Liscano

UT | Pearland, Texas | Pearland High School

Travel Team: Texas Sudden Impact Jones

Liscano batted .398 and won a Class 6A state championship in spring 2023 with Pearland (Texas) High School. She was a first team all-district selection at third base and named the Most Outstanding Player on offense.

Listed on SBLive’s Lone Star State’s listing of top corner infielders, Liscano was rated No. 60 in the Class of 2024 rankings by Extra Inning Softball.

Liscano has competed on the travel ball circuit for Texas Sudden Impact Jones. Her 18U squad finished as IDT champions in 2023.

Glasco’s Point of View

“Raenna (Liscano) can play any position on the field. She is a very capable hitter who routinely squares up the ball and has great hit-ability and barrel awareness.”

Emily Smith

1B | Kountze, Texas | Kountze High School

Travel Team: Houston Hotshots National Nelson

Smith is a two-time District 22-3A Offensive MVP for Kountze (Texas) High School. She won the district’s Newcomer of the Year award as a freshman in 2021 and earned All-American honors from Extra Inning Softball and Max Preps during a sophomore campaign (2022) in which she ranked 19th nationally in RBI.

The Beaumont Enterprise Super Gold Softball Team and all-state honoree in 2023, Smith was one of the Lone Star State’s best home run producers with 20 last spring. She put up a .567 average, had 55 hits and drove in 63 runs. Smith was listed on SBLive’s Lone Star State’s listing of top corner infielders following the 2023 season.

A member of Houston Hotshots National Nelson, Smith is ranked No. 29 by Extra Inning Softball. Her travel ball highlights include: Futures MVP at the 2019 Softball Factory World Series, home run derby winner in the 2019 Softball Youth 12U All-American games and the 2021 home run derby champion of winter and spring tournaments.

Glasco’s Point of View

“Emily (Smith) is one of the most powerful hitters in the country. We believe she will also be a very good first baseman during her career. She is yet another product of former Ragin’ Cajun baseball great Nathan Nelson’s Hotshot program.”

Mallory Wheeler

RHP | Jensen Beach, Fla. | Jensen Beach High School

Travel Team: Louisville Lady Sluggers Huecker

Wheeler is coming off a record-breaking 2023 season in the circle, setting the Jensen Beach (Fla.) High School single-season record by recording 300 strikeouts. The performance was part of a District 13-4A championship season which included Class 4A all-state honors and Treasure Coast Player of the Year distinction.

A Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Academic honoree and NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete, Wheeler threw every inning for the Falcons across 23 games in spring 2023. She ranked No. 3 in the state in strikeouts and issued only 27 walks over 174-1/3 innings pitched. She had double-digit strikeouts in all but four appearances, highlighted by five efforts of 15 strikeouts or more.

In her debut season with Jensen Beach in spring 2022, Wheeler notched 155 strikeouts over 130 innings.

Glasco’s Point of View

“Mallory (Wheeler) is a very tall and lanky pitcher that we believe can become very elite here working with pitching coach Justin Robichaux. She’s already throwing in the mid-60’s with spin and has the potential to each 70 mph due to her work habit, size and strength. She is also elite in the classroom.”

Chayne Allen

OF | Cypress, Texas | Bridgeland High School

Travel Team: United Fastpitch Albert

Allen is coming off a junior season in which she earned TGCA and TSAW all-state accolades while leading Bridgeland (Texas) High School to the state quarterfinals. She also picked up a second consecutive first team selection on the All-District 16-6A Team.

Rated No. 71 in the Class of 2024 by Extra Inning Softball entering her junior campaign, Allen recorded a second consecutive 40-plus hits and 20-plus RBI season last spring. She batted .357 and set career-highs in hits (48) and RBI (27).

Allen carries a career .353 average into her senior season and has seen 46 of her 85 career base hits go for extra bases (20 doubles, 10 triples, 6 home runs). She’s swiped 20-plus stolen bases the past two seasons, rising to 31 swipes in 2023.

Glasco’s Point of View

“Chayne (Allen) is an outfielder who is a left-handed hitter with a plus-arm. Coach Robichaux believes she has the potential to develop into a Lauren Allred-type hitter.”

Lily Knox

OF | Simi Valley, Calif. | Oaks Christian School

Travel Team: Firecrackers Select Rico/Brashear

Knox collected Marmonte League first team honors in 2023 and has led Oaks Christian School of Westlake, California to the CIF Division I title game the past two seasons (won championship in 2022).

Ranked No. 55 in Extra Inning Softball’s Class of 2024 rankings, Knox heads into her senior season with a career .381 average. She’s coming off a junior season performance in spring 2023 that included 19 of 33 hits going for extra bases (10 doubles, 9 home runs) and a career-high of 29 RBI.

Knox burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2022, collecting 13 extra base hits (7 doubles, 6 home runs), scoring 18 runs and totaling 19 RBI while batting .431 – all in only 19 games of action (63 plate appearances).

In the travel ball circuit, Knox was a 2023 Patriots Games All-Tournament Team selection and helped Firecrackers Select Rio/Brashear to an Elite 8 finish at Alliance Nationals in 2023 and a third place finish in the 2022 event.

Glasco’s Point of View

“Lily (Knox) is an outstanding hitter with both power and speed from the heralded Tony Rico-led Firecracker program. She is an extremely good defensive outfielder.”

ABOUT LOUISIANA

Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt in 2023) is coming off a fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championship, the program’s 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, a No. 9 RPI rating, a Top 20 finish across the board in all major national polls, and a trip to the NCAA Super Regional round last spring.

With a now veteran-laden roster, as head coach Gerry Glasco’s No. 1 recruiting Class of 2022 now enters their junior campaign, plus the key summer transfer additions highlighted by the Florida duo of Lexie Delbrey and Sam Roe, there’s plenty reason enough for heightened expectations in the coming spring season.

This fall the Ragin’ Cajuns welcomed a pair of new faces to the coaching staff in defensive coach Hunter Veach and hitting coach Shellie Landry, an All-American alumnae who competed for the program from 2013-16. Their addition provides Glasco with a specific coach for every facet of the game, to go along with pitching coach Justin Robichaux.



