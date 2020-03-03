Getting the job done: Cajun baseball winning anyway they can

Cajun Baseball earned its first series win of the season, taking two of three from the Sam Houston Bearkats at the Tigue, this weekend. The two wins gives Louisiana the 3rd and 4th wins of the season.

It didn’t come easy though, UL trailed on Sunday on three different occasions and battled back to the win, 7-5.

Gavin Bourgeois had a double and three rbi, and his hit tied the game at four. In addition to the run production, this weekend, the Cajuns and Bearkats combined for 79 strikeouts. A bit of a staggering number, but Coach Matt Deggs says whatever it takes to get the job done is just fine with him.

“The way I explain it is that we won two out of three. It’s like landing an airplane. if the pilot lands the plane, ’round of applause. I dont care how it happens. It’s not for a lack of work or effort, I think its It’s like this flu thing. going around, when it catchs whole it catches hold, but i think you still come out of it, and i think you saw us get some good ab’s against some quality pitching, this weekend!”