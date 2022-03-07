No. 3-seeded Georgia State, which battled through early-season adversity including an 0-4 start in Sun Belt Conference play, completed its resurgence with its third Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship title over the past four events.



The Panthers will ride a 10-game winning streak into March Madness in their sixth all-time appearance (1991, 2001, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2022), following their fourth all-time Sun Belt tournament crown (2015, 2018, 2019, 2022).

Georgia State used 66.7 percent shooting from distance to outlast No. 8-seeded Louisiana—the highest-seeded team to ever advance to a Sun Belt tournament final—80-71.

The Panthers carried a 42-33 advantage into the break behind 11 first-half points from Most Outstanding Player Corey Allen and would extend it to double-digits by the under-16 media timeout.



Louisiana used a six-point run from the 10:37 to 7:29 marks to cut the margin to a single possession, but could get no closer, as Georgia State defended its lead with 91.7 percent shooting (22-of-24) from the charity stripe.



Allen netted a game-high 29 points, while Louisiana sophomore forward Jordan Brown put up 24 in the loss. Georgia State senior forward Eliel Nsoseme turned in his third-straight double-double in Pensacola with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game.



Brown and Nsoseme were named to the All-Tournament Team alongside Ragin’ Cajuns junior guard Greg Williams Jr. (15 points), App State senior guard Adrian Delph and Troy junior forward Efe Odigie.