LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It was a bittersweet homecoming for UL as the Cajuns fell short in the comeback attempt against the Georgia State Panthers 20-17.

Freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss helped the Cajuns drive down the field with minutes left, but ultimately threw a redzone interception.

That sealed the win for the Panthers.

“No matter how you lose that game it would be frustrating. I mean, it never comes down to one play or one person. You know, we should have been in a situation where we had to score with under a minute left to win the football game. So, it would have been disappointing regardless,” says Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux.

The Cajuns could not get the offense going in the first half but managed to close the gap in the second half. Louisiana only had 289 yards of total offense for the game. Coach Desormeaux says he is still proud of the fight his team showed in the effort.

“I am always proud of these guys and the way they fight and the way they play till the end, and they believe that you know. They are going to find a way to win. We got the ball down there inside the ten with a chance to win you know with under a minute left. We talked about it at halftime. We just got to believe and come out,” he declares.

Linebacker Kendre Gant says it is imperative for the team to turn the page on this loss and move on from here.

“It’s got to be quick we have to watch the film and we got to move on to the next. It is playoff mentality you know. Conference game conference game conference game. From here on out we got to move on,” he explains.

The Cajuns look to bounce back against the South Alabama Jaguars on October 28 at 4 p.m.