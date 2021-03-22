Georgia Southern vs. UL series rescheduled for March 28-29

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team has rescheduled its three-game Sun Belt Conference series with Georgia Southern for Sunday-Monday, March 28-29 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.



The series, originally scheduled for March 13-14 before COVID-19 concerns within the Eagles’ program resulted in a postponement, begins at 4 p.m. (CDT) on Sunday, March 28 following the conclusion of Louisiana’s regularly scheduled series with South Alabama.



The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles wrap up the series on Monday, March 29 with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. (CDT).



The Sunday contest is part of the Blanc Season Ticket Package. The ticket for the March 28 South Alabama game provides admission to the series opener with the Eagles.



Monday’s series-concluding doubleheader is part of the Vermilion Season Ticket Package. Fans are asked to use the ticket from the previously scheduled March 14 Georgia Southern game.

The rescheduling of the series with Georgia Southern extends this week’s homestand for Louisiana (16-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Lamson Park to seven games, following up a single game with Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, March 24 and three-game Sun Belt series with South Alabama set for Friday-Sunday, March 26-28.