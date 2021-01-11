Garry Brodhead’s squad uses down time to get better

Meanwhile, it’s been almost ten days since Garry Brodhead’s team has stepped on the hardwood for a matchup.

The waiting has given the team a chance to get better with extra practice.

Coach Brodhead knows it’s not just the players that will improve with the time off. He plans to adjust his coaching a bit to help win games.

“We will be real cautious on how we sub, and all that,” Brodhead says. “We will sub more on defense than on offense. We will do it like we used to! We got away from putting people in on the defensive side and used the wrong lineups. We will be a little more careful.”

