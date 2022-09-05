NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football return specialist Eric Garror picked his first weekly honors of the 2022 season when he was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.



In Louisiana’s win over in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Garror returned a second quarter punt 83 yards for a touchdown to give Louisiana a 17-0 lead.



The punt return touchdown was the second of his career, matching his career-best return set in 2020 in Louisiana’s 31-14 win over Iowa State. On defense, the Mobile, Ala., native added a pair of tackles and his eighth career interception.



Louisiana (1-0) will return to action on Saturday (Sept. 10) when it plays host to Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan (1-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Cajun Field. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.



