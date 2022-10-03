LAKE CHARLES, La. – Louisiana return specialist Eric Garror was named the week four Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the LSWA announced Monday.



The Mobile, Alabama, native put the Ragin’ Cajuns on the board in the first quarter as he returned a 69-yard punt to the house, his second of the season and third of his career. His three punt returns ties Todd Scott’s school record for most punt returns for touchdowns.



Already the school’s record holder for must punt return yards in a career, Garror returned three punts against South Alabama for 80 yards and also added five tackles.



The honor is the senior’s second LSWA honor this season after earning the distinction in week one and is the fourth time a Ragin’ Cajun has been awarded by the LSWA in 2022.