FULL INTERVIEW: Coach Napier after thrilling overtime win at Georgia State

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

After the Ragin’ Cajuns 34-31 victory over Georgia State in overtime, head coach Billy Napier discusses finding a way to win on the road, the young receivers making an impact, and the resiliency of his team to mount a comeback in the second half.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar