"No one ever splintered," Cajuns head coach Billy Napier said. "There was no division. That's something I'm very proud of with our team. We stuck together today, played our way through it, and played down to the last play. They all added up. And the Cajuns are 3-0."

The Cajuns are 3-0 for the first time since 1988, as UL defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday courtesy a last-second 53-yard field goal by Nate Snyder.