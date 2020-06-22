(UL ATHLETICS) – The tandem of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns golfers Matt Weber and Cole Kendrick, along with incoming freshman Jake Marler, each recorded top-20 finishes while Ragin’ Cajuns alum Andrew Noto recorded a 2-under-par 70 to earn a top-10 showing as the 101st Louisiana State Amateur Championship concluded on Sunday at Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course.
Kendrick, Weber and Marler each finished at 2-over 290 to finish in a tie for 19th-place overall in the 142-player field. Kendrick, a junior and Natchitoches, La. native, posted a 1-over 73 in the final round. Weber, a redshirt freshman, and Marler, who signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns last November and will join the team in August, each posted rounds of 2-over 74.
Noto, who played for Louisiana from 2008-12, recorded a 2-under par 70 in the final round to finish in ninth-place overall at 1-under 287 for the tournament.
Current Ragin’ Cajuns golfer Charlie Flynn finished in a tie for 46th place (73-77-71-79-300) with alums Colin Troxler finishing in a tie for 29th (74-74-74-71-293) and Seth Dufrene in a tie for 39th (74-76-74-74-298).
Defending champion John Humphries tied a course record as he fired a final round 5-under 67 and overcame a four-shot deficit heading into the final round to claim his third overall Louisiana State Amateur title.
The 102nd Louisiana State Amateur Championship will be conducted July 22-25, 2021 at the Tom Fazio-designed Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant. The low 30 finishers and ties are exempt into next year’s event.
Four Ragin’ Cajuns Finish in top 20 at 101st Louisiana State Amateur
(UL ATHLETICS) – The tandem of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns golfers Matt Weber and Cole Kendrick, along with incoming freshman Jake Marler, each recorded top-20 finishes while Ragin’ Cajuns alum Andrew Noto recorded a 2-under-par 70 to earn a top-10 showing as the 101st Louisiana State Amateur Championship concluded on Sunday at Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course.