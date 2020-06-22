Four Ragin’ Cajuns Finish in top 20 at 101st Louisiana State Amateur

(UL ATHLETICS) – The tandem of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns golfers Matt Weber and Cole Kendrick , along with incoming freshman Jake Marler, each recorded top-20 finishes while Ragin’ Cajuns alum Andrew Noto recorded a 2-under-par 70 to earn a top-10 showing as the 101st Louisiana State Amateur Championship concluded on Sunday at Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course.



Kendrick, Weber and Marler each finished at 2-over 290 to finish in a tie for 19th-place overall in the 142-player field. Kendrick, a junior and Natchitoches, La. native, posted a 1-over 73 in the final round. Weber, a redshirt freshman, and Marler, who signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns last November and will join the team in August, each posted rounds of 2-over 74.



Noto, who played for Louisiana from 2008-12, recorded a 2-under par 70 in the final round to finish in ninth-place overall at 1-under 287 for the tournament.



Current Ragin’ Cajuns golfer Charlie Flynn finished in a tie for 46th place (73-77-71-79-300) with alums Colin Troxler finishing in a tie for 29th (74-74-74-71-293) and Seth Dufrene in a tie for 39th (74-76-74-74-298).



Defending champion John Humphries tied a course record as he fired a final round 5-under 67 and overcame a four-shot deficit heading into the final round to claim his third overall Louisiana State Amateur title.



The 102nd Louisiana State Amateur Championship will be conducted July 22-25, 2021 at the Tom Fazio-designed Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant. The low 30 finishers and ties are exempt into next year’s event.