Four Louisiana Volleyball Standouts Bestowed All-Sun Belt Honors

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball received a program-record tying four all-conference selections on the 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference Volleyball team which was announced by the league office on Tuesday.



Seniors Hali Wisnoskie and Avery Breaux represented Louisiana on the All-Sun Belt First Team, and junior Kelsey Bennett and sophomore Kara Barnes were second team selections.



The four All-SBC selections match the record amount first established by the 2017 team. It’s the fourth consecutive season Louisiana placed multiple honorees on the All-Sun Belt Team – its longest stretch as a member of the league.

With a fourth consecutive All-Sun Belt honor – and the third first team distinction of her career – Wisnoskie solidified her place as one of the all-time great Ragin’ Cajuns. The Columbus, Texas native joins UL Athletics Hall of Famer Nia Kiggundu as the only four-time all-conference selections in the 45-year history of Louisiana Volleyball (1976-present).



Breaux, who earned repeat All-Sun Belt honors and rose to first team status, becomes the first setter guided by Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot , and in Sun Belt era, to earn multiple all-conference awards.



For both Bennett and Barnes, the nod to the 2020 All-SBC team marked their first career all-conference accolades.



The total number of All-Sun Belt selections in Mazeitis–Fontenot’s tenure increased to 16, while the program’s all-time total grew to 28.



Earning first team status in their senior season is a fitting testament to Wisnoskie and Breaux who over the past four seasons helped lead Louisiana to a 67-49 overall record and a four-year stretch record 41 Sun Belt triumphs.

Wisnoskie was the nation’s leader in total kills during regular season play, her 302 kills marking a fourth consecutive 300-kills season. At a career-best rate of 3.9 kills per set she reached 300 kills in only 78 sets – the quickest pace in her career to the mark (previous best was 99 sets in 2019).



In earning repeat first team honors, Louisiana’s rally scoring era career kills record holder delivered nine matches of four-plus kills per set, scored at least 15 kills in 11 matches and landed at least 30 kills in every three-match Sun Belt series, highlighted by 57 kills (5.2 per set) at Little Rock and 49 kills (3.8 per set) at UTA.



Following the conclusion of the Sun Belt Tournament, she wound up closing the fall with six consecutive matches of double-digit kills increasing her season total to 18 and career total to 74. Wisnoskie closed the season as only the third player in the 45-year history of the program to reach 1,300 career kills.

Breaux averaged a career-best 11.4 assists per set en route to finishing the regular season with a nation-leading 887 assists. She passed out 10-plus assists per set in 18 of the 22 matches she competed in, had a team-high tying 11 double-doubles in the regular season, and guided the Ragin’ Cajuns offense to 13.9 kills per set which marked the highest average since 2002.



The two-time Sun Belt Setter of the Week averaged 10-plus assists per set throughout the series in five of the six Sun Belt weekend sets. She eclipsed 2,000 career assists and 1,000 career digs, making her one of only two active setters in the nation with the distinction.