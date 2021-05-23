Four Cajuns honored during UL Baseball’s Senior Day

LAFAYETTE, La – Four seniors were recognized after the win over Troy on Saturday – pitchers Jack Burk and Austin Bradford, catcher Drake Osborn and outfielder Brennan Breaux.

“This is one of those cases where all four guys are contributors,” head coach Matt Deggs. “They all contribute to Cajuns baseball. They represent us in a first-class manner. They’re all eager to help, eager to serve. They love to compete and they’re all pretty good players. It’s one of those deals where it’s bittersweet. You know, I wish I could have had them for four years, but thankful for what they gave us too.”

“There’s definitely a lot of emotions, and those emotions go back to when I was three, four, five years old,” senior catcher Drake Osborn says. “As far as my time in Lafayette, it’s been amazing. Coming to a brand new clubhouse, brand new coaching staff, brand new set of guys, we all set out on one mission. We all have a common goal together. We get to bond with those guys and make memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. So I think it’s more than just the game of baseball itself. It’s really the friendships, memories, and all of that that goes along with it that I’ll remember. But we’re definitely going to make some more of those this season.”

“You know, everything was the last one here. Everything was the last drive to the park, the last walk up into the park, last batting practice you take, the last batting practice you take at The Tigue. It’s such a blessing. It hasn’t really hit me yet because we still have some work to do. It’s such a blessing all around to be here as long as I have been and be apart of the teams that I’ve been, and played with the players and coaches I’ve played under. I could be here for 45 minutes to rattle off all the ‘thank yous’ and the blessings that I have. It’s awesome. It’s the best place to play college baseball in my opinion.”