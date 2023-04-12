MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Michael Antonio Jefferson is undergoing “multiple surgeries” after being involved in a head-on crash near Mobile. Jefferson, 23, is a former wide receiver for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and Mobile native. Schefter sourced Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferson was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala. A 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Charles A. Dunn, 55, of Chatom, collided head-on with Jefferson’s Impala. Dunn was killed in the collision.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jefferson, a former Ragin’ Cajuns receiver, is “considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month,” according to Schefter’s tweet. Prior to Louisiana, Jefferson played three seasons at Alabama State.

The NFL Draft is set for April 27 in Kansas City.