Former Louisiana football standout Brad McGuire died Wednesday in a single-car accident in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash just after nine this morning. It happen on I-95 northbound at mile marker 378.

Brad played for the Cajuns from 2008-until-2011, and was a member of the first New Orleans Bowl championship team under, then, Head Coach Mark Hudspeth.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 33.