Former Cajuns RB Raymond Calais inks four-year deal with Bucs

It becomes more important today for NFL players to get signed before camp. After discussions today with the NFL Players Association and the players. It looks like no preseason football games, and just 80 players on the camp rosters.

Good news for former Ragin’ Cajun Raymond Calais. The Buccaneers agreed to terms with the running back for four years.

Calais confirmed the deal to KLFY this afternoon via text message.

He is the third of seven draft choices to agree to terms with Tampa Bay.

In four years with the Cajuns, Calais had 253 touches for 1,990 yards and 16 touchdowns.