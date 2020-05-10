Former Cajuns RB Raymond Calais, Buccaneers set to face Saints Week 1

NFL schedules were announced on Thursday.

Week 1 of the regular season starts with a matchup against two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, as Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with Tom Brady, former Ragin’ Cajun running back Raymond Calais will be returning to his home state to play the team he grew up rooting for.

Calais was drafted in the seventh round by the Buccaneers.

The opening week of the NFL season will be kind of a win-win game at the Calais house.

“Actually, you know, most of my family is all Saints fans, you know,” Calais says. “Now, they officially told me ‘yeah, we definitely gonna be pulling for you whenever you play against the Saints, but we might have half Buccaneers, half Saints.’ I’m just like aw man. I already know it’s going to be challenging, but ya know I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with it.”