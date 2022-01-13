Former Cajuns RB Montrell Johnson rejoins Billy Napier at Florida

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Former Cajuns running back Montrell Johnson announced on Thursday that he will be reuniting with his former head coach Billy Napier at Florida.

Johnson entered the transfer portal over a week ago. The freshman also joins former Cajuns running back coach Jabbar Juluke in Gainesville.

A New Orleans native, Johnson rushed for 838 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

Coming out of high school, Johnson was a three-star recruit who chose Louisiana over Arizona, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

