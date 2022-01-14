Former Cajuns Kyren Lacy and Mekhi Garner transfer to LSU

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Two former Ragin’ Cajuns have announced they are continuing their careers down the road in Baton Rouge.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner and freshman wide receiver Kyren Lacy confirmed via social media that they are transferring to LSU.

Lacy tweeted the news on Friday, after entering the transfer portal six days before. He led UL in receiving touchdowns in 2021 with six total.

The Thibodaux native reeled in 22 catches for 304 yards, playing in all 14 games.

Garner committed to LSU on Tuesday.

The Mesquite, Texas native led the team in pass breakups in 2021 with eight on the season. He totaled 31 tackles last season, with 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.