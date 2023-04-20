MOBILE, Ala. (KLFY) — Michael Jefferson, a former wide receiver for the University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according a report by the website TMZ.

Jefferson was hospitalized and underwent “multiple surgeries” after being involved in a head-on crash April 9 near Mobile, Alabama, his hometown. The driver of the other car, Charles A. Dunn, 55, of Chatom, was killed in the collision.

Authorities believe Dunn was impaired, according to a report in TMZ. That report, based on crash reports obtained by TMZ, said Jefferson was not suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

While his status for the NFL’s upcoming draft on Thursday is unclear, medical professionals seem to believe he won’t be able to compete in 2023, but should be able to make a full recovery and return to action in 2024.

Jefferson helped the Cajuns win the Sun Belt Championship, and two seasons ago win the New Orleans Bowl and get to the Independence Bowl last season.

In 2021, Jefferson was one of the most dangerous deep threats in the nation, catching 18 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns at an average of 26.7 yards per reception.

He became an even bigger part of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense in 2022, making 51 grabs for 810 yards and seven scores.

ESPN’s Adam Shefter tweeted a statement from Jefferson’s lawyer: “A drunk driver tragically hit my client Michael Jefferson on Easter night. Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player.”