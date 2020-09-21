Former Cajun Kevin Dotson earns first NFL start with Steelers

Former Cajuns offensive lineman and Pittsburgh rookie Kevin Dotson earned his first start for the Steelers on Sunday in their 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos.

After the game, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he gave Dotson the game ball to give to his dad, a lifelong Steelers fan.

On top of that, head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for his rookie out of UL.

“I just appreciate the efforts and the attitude, particularly of the young guys,” Tomlin says. “Kevin Dotson starting his first game, and missed a quite a bit of time in team development. You’ve got to tip your cap to him for his efforts.”