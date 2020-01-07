Follow the game: Louisiana Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio)

NCAA FOOTBALL: @LT_Bowl @RaginCajunsFB leads @MiamiOHFootball 10-3 at the break. @RaginCajunsFB 10-and-oh when they have the lead at halftime! Cajuns gets the ball to start the 2nd Half. @KLFY — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 7, 2020

Both teams are on the board 7-3 @MiamiOHFootball leads @RaginCajunsFB in the @LT_Bowl.

2nd quarter 6:32 to play in the 1st Half @KLFY — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 7, 2020

A defensive struggle has garnered no points in the @LT_Bowl for @RaginCajunsFB and @MiamiOHFootball — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 7, 2020

End of the 1st quarter 0-0. 4 drives 4 punts. Each team is still feeling each other out…… @RaginCajunsFB @MiamiOHFootball @LendingTree @KLFY — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 7, 2020

Great call by @coach_bnapier to fool RedHawks defense. @KLFY what a pass and catch. — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 7, 2020

Ragin Cajuns underway in the @LT_Bowl vs. Miami RedHawks. @KLFY — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 7, 2020

The LendingTree Bowl will be played between the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Jan. 6, 2020. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Miami’s entering its first bowl game since 2016. The team’s eight wins is the most since 2014.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are making their second straight consecutive bowl-game appearance. Their 10 wins is the most in the school’s history.