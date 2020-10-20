Focused on urgency, UL volleyball aims to bounce back against Arkansas State

UL volleyball battled one of the best teams in the Sun Belt this weekend in Texas State.

The Cajuns suffered their first loss of the season and couldn’t come away with a win Friday or Saturday.

Head coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot said she’s proud of her team’s resiliency through all three matches, but is focusing on building momentum early as they prepare for weekend series with Arkansas State.

“I think today is a new day,” Mazeitis-Fontenot says. “What I talked to them about is we have to practice urgency. That’s the thing that I think hurt us a lot. That’s what we’re going to work on this week. They’re all in. This team is so resilient. They have shown that time and time again. I don’t have any misgivings or any thoughts that they’re not going to be fully ready against Arkansas State this weekend.”