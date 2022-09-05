LAKE CHARLES – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Chandler Fields and return specialist Eric Garror earned the Week 1 Louisiana Football Player of the Week honors on Monday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA).



Fields, in making his first career start, completed 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to help guide the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 24-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana in Saturday’s season opener at Cajun Field.



The Metairie native started strong by completing all four of his passes for 65 yards on his opening drive, ending with a 28-yard touchdown strike to Johnny Lumpkin to give Louisiana an early 7-0 lead. Fields and Lumpkin would later combine for a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.



Garror gave Louisiana a 17-0 lead in the second quarter when he returned a punt 83 yards for a score. It was the second career touchdown punt return for the Mobile, Ala., native and matched the longest of his career.



The LSWA Player of the Week winners are voted on by a panel of Louisiana sportswriters covering the state and are nominated by each school sports information director.



Louisiana (1-0) will return to action on Saturday (Sept. 10) when it plays host to Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan (1-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Cajun Field. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.



Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the CAJUNDOME at (337) 265-2104.



Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.



Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.



Offensive Player of the Week: Chandler Fields , QB, Louisiana

Defensive Player of the Week: Macon Clark, S, Tulane

Special Teams Player of the Week: Eric Garror , PR, Louisiana