(UL ATHLETICS) – Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner has been named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week following his standout performance at No. 23 Iowa State, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Sunday.
Gardner is just the second Ragin’ Cajun to garner the honor since 2004, joining former running back Tyrell Fenroy (Oct. 5, 2008).
The Dayton, Ohio, native was stellar in the season opener, posting nine tackles and 1.0 sack, the first full sack of his career, in the 31-14 victory. He also added two quarterback hurries.
With the win, Louisiana earned its second-ever win over a top-25 team, the first coming on Sept. 14, 1996, when Louisiana defeated No. 25 Texas A&M, 29-22, in Lafayette. It was also the program’s first win over a ranked team on the road.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also received their first-ever national rankings in the modern era after the historic victory after being voted No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.
Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 19, when it travels to Atlanta to open Sun Belt Conference play against Georgia State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
Ferrod Gardner named Walter Camp FBS Defensive Player of the Week
(UL ATHLETICS) – Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner has been named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week following his standout performance at No. 23 Iowa State, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Sunday.