Fellow UL coaches react to the Mike Desormeaux hire

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Few people are more connected to the Ragin’ Cajuns moreso than new head coach Mike Desormeaux.

Just as the UL football team has risen to new heights over the last few years, so has the New Iberia native.

From player to assistant coach to head coach, now Desormeaux’s will lead the program he’s called home for years.

The Catholic High alum went on to play for the Cajuns from 2005-2008. After his playing days, he spent time coaching the Panthers before spending time at Ascension Episcopal.

His elevation to college level coaching began at his alma mater in 2016. After six seasons on staff, he’s now the head coach.

UL Athletics Director Dr. Bryan Maggard called him a “true son of Louisiana.”

And he’s earned the respect of fellow coaches at the University.

“Just to see what he did in high school, he’s a winner man,” Louisiana women’s basketball head coach Garry Brodhead says. “You know as a player I watched him play a lot, and he was a winner. It’s great for a person like me to see that our University is always trying to find the best and it just so happened the best is here. You know it’s in our community.”

“I think Coach Des, with being a local guy, is going to be able to appreciate and communicate through the Cajun Nation, just how important it is it to be the head football coach at Louisiana,” Louisiana men’s basketball director of operations Mike Murphy says. “I think this was a home run hire. We wish him the best of luck and the team, the best of luck in New Orleans.”