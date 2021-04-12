Fast start completes road series sweep for No. 14 Louisiana softball in Troy

No. 14 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball extended its winning streak to 16 games and moved into first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings with a 5-2, 8-7 doubleheader sweep of Troy on Sunday at the Troy Softball Complex.

With the sweep the Ragin' Cajuns (31-6, 13-1 Sun Belt) replaced the Trojans (26-8, 10-2 Sun Belt), who were previously undefeated in conference play, atop the standings.

Louisiana also secured the series victory which increases the program's nation-leading streak of consecutive conference series won to 61 straight – an astounding run of success that dates back to March 2013.

The day began with Summer Ellyson and Troy's Leanna Johnson putting on a show with the lone run allowed between the two in the first five innings coming off an RBI double from Kaitlyn Alderink.

It was still a one-run game heading into the seventh inning after the two teams swapped single runs in the sixth inning, then the Ragin' Cajuns broke through against Johnson getting an RBI single from Jade Gortarez and two-run double from Julie Rawls to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Ellyson fanned seven Trojans and scattered seven hits in out-dueling Johnson. The senior right-hander handcuffed the hosts until a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning spoiled the shutout bid.

In Game 2 the Ragin' Cajuns fell behind 3-0 in the first inning following an Anslee Finch home run, but Kandra Lamb settled in and the offense picked her up by scoring eight unanswered runs.

After the three-run first inning, Lamb would go on to retire 15 of the 17 batters that she faced over the next five innings. The offense made the comeback quickly, as four extra base hits in the third inning capped off by a lead-changing, two-run home run from Justice Milz vaulted Louisiana into a 4-3 lead.

While Lamb was maneuvering through the Trojans' lineup, the hustle of Ciara Bryan and speed of Jenna Kean tacked on a run in the fourth inning, Bailey Curry launched a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Kendall Talley doubled in a run and score one of her own in the seventh inning – all valuable insurance runs when Troy crawled back into the game with a four-spot in the bottom of the seventh inning.

DIAMOND NOTES

UP NEXTNo. 14 Louisiana and Troy conclude the three-game Sun Belt Conference series on Monday (April 12) with a 1 p.m. single game at the Troy Softball Complex.