Familiar Foes in Sun Belt Title game as #19 UL preps for #12 Coastal Carolina

The College Football Playoff didn’t change for the Ragin Cajuns, UL still #19 in the CFP, while Coastal Carolina ranks 12th in the CFP.

Who is the best in the Sun Belt will be decided on Saturday afternoon in the 3rd Annual Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

For the second time this season, UL will play Coastal, and for the 3rd time in the history of the Sun Belt, UL will play in that Conference Championship Game.

In the previous two title games UL fell short, but nothing was on the line like this one. A title, a possibility of a New Year’s Day Bowl game.

The good news, bad news for UL Head Coach Billy Napier and the Cajuns… There is a lot of video to work with when preparing for the Chanticleers.

Head Coach Billy Napier says, “The more information you have, the better for our staff. The later you go in the year, the more film you have of the opponent, earlier in the year, a lot more unknowns, I think, this time of the season you are who you are. You try to pick from the stuff that will give you the best opportunities.””