Sports Anchor Madeline Adams is joined by Ragin’ Cajuns baseball head coach Matt Deggs to talk about the upcoming season.
Exclusive: Coach Matt Deggs previews the 2020 Cajuns baseball season
Abbeville44°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Generally clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge44°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia43°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent