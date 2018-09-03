Emily's Takeaways from Ragin Cajuns Football Week One

LFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Ragin Cajuns walk away from week one with a victory.

UL defeated Grambling 49-17 and Billy Napier got his first win as head coach.

Now, Sports Anchor Emily Giangreco tells us what her takeaways were from that week one matchup.

She believes Andre Nunez is the guy for that starting QB spot, given the amount of success he had.

She also said that after the game, you saw a little Nick Saban in Billy Napier's reaction to the win.

There's no doubt, coach Napier is invested into his team and players.

Now, he looks to continue this momentum into the bye week as they prepare for week three where they'll hit the road to take on Mississippi State.