Ellyson, Louisiana respond with 4-0 shutout of McNeese to advance to regional final

BATON ROUGE, La – Summer Ellyson was dominant from start to finish in her second start of the day. She threw five innings and recorded seven strikeouts with only four hits and no earned runs.

Karly Heath, who was the hero in Friday night’s 11-inning win with her walk-off hit, put the Cajuns on the board first with a solo shot in the second inning.

In the third inning with no outs, Bailey Curry grounded into a double play. Ciara Bryan scored to make it 3-0 Cajuns.

Louisiana would go on to shut out the Cowgirls 4-0 to advance to the regional final to play LSU at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If LSU wins, the Tigers advance to the Super Regional round. If UL wins, the two teams would play again right after to determine who advances.

