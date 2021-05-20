Drake Osborn named a Buster Posey Award Semifinalist

LAFAYETTE, La – Louisiana Baseball catcher Drake Osborn has been named a Buster Posey Award Semifinalist, the committee announced on Thursday afternoon.

Osborn is one of 16 catchers across the country to be named a semifinalist and just one of seven non-Power 5 catchers to be on the list. Osborn joins Danny Massiatte as the only other Louisiana catcher to be named a Buster Posey Semifinalist.

The Sandia, Texas, native is hitting a team-high .336 going into the final weekend for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Osborn leads the Sun Belt Conference in doubles (15) among catchers and ranks in the top six in batting average (.336) and on-base percentage (.418) among all players.

Osborn has pretty much locked up becoming the first Ragin’ Cajun to walk more than they have struck out since 2017.

Defensively, Osborn has thrown out a league-best 19 runners on the bases and has only allowed two passed balls on the season.

Louisiana Baseball is ready for a pivotal Sun Belt series with Troy, starting on Thursday and running through Saturday.